Organiser of Miss Hong Kong 2021 will not make it mandatory for contestants to be vaccinated for Covid-19

TVB deputy general manager Eric Tsang said they would not force this year's Miss Hong Kong contestants to get vaccinated for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/ 白筱君

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The organiser of this year’s Miss Hong Kong, TVB, will not make it mandatory for contestants to take the Covid-19 vaccines.

TVB deputy general manager Eric Tsang said they would leave it to the contestants to decide whether they wanted to be vaccinated, 163.com reported.

On the number of contestants for this year’s pageant, Tsang said it would depend on the quality of participants.

He also said the organisers were considering Singapore for location shoot if the travel bubble goes ahead.

The Straits Times reported that the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, which allows quarantine-free travel between the two cities, is slated to start on May 26.

It may be suspended if the average daily number of unlinked Covid-19 community cases in either city exceeds a certain threshold.

Meanwhile, Liberty Times Net quoted Tsang as saying that although the organiser did not force contestants to be vaccinated, it encouraged them to do so.

“It is safer to be vaccinated. It will also be easier for them when they travel.”

He also urged would-be contestants to register early to give them time to be quarantined.

The pageant is scheduled to be held in September, with applications for contestants now open to both Hong Kong and overseas residents till June 6.