JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 15 — The Johor Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) has issued two prohibition notices and ordered the closure of the site of yesterday’s crane collapse at a power plant in Pontian, pending the completion of investigations.

The department said in a statement that investigations were underway to determine the cause of the incident that claimed two lives and left three others injured when a coal-handling crane collapsed at the Tanjung Bin power plant area near Kukup.

The incident, which occurred at around 1pm, also triggered a small fire.

“Legal action will be taken against any party found responsible for breaching the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“DOSH takes every workplace accident seriously and advises employers to be more vigilant about occupational safety and health,” said the statement.

The Johor DOSH also reminded employers to carry out risk assessments for all work activities and implement control measures to eliminate or minimise existing risks.

Two workers, Muhammad Alfarid Ahmad, 19, and Muhammad Amaluddin Hisamudin, 22, were killed in the incident, while three others sustained injuries.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stressed that a thorough, transparent and comprehensive investigation must be carried out.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, urged the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), the police, the Energy Commission, and relevant technical agencies to determine the exact cause of the incident. — Bernama