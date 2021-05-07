New York family sets up GoFundMe to pay for SpongeBob popsicles ordered by four-year-old autistic son via Amazon

A four-year-old Brooklyn boy used his mother's Amazon account to buy 918 SpongeBob popsicles. ― Picture via Amazon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help a four-year-old Brooklyn boy pay for his US$2,618.85 (RM10,780.50) purchase of Spongebob popsicles.

Noah Bryant had used his mother's Amazon account to buy a total of 918 popsicles in 51 cases and have it sent to his aunt's house.

Katie Schloss, a friend of his mother Jennifer who is unable to pay the bill, helped the family to set up the page.

Since setting up the page four days ago, they have managed to collect US$10,315 (RM42,461.70) from 391 donors surpassing the US$2,619 goal.

In the post, Schloss wrote that Jennifer is a social work student at New York University and could not afford to pay.

“Amazon will not take back the popsicles and Ms Bryant, mom to three boys, doesn't know how she's going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student loans and all of her family's other expenses.”

In an updated post, Jennifer thanked donors for their generosity and support.

“We're so grateful to have made back the US$2,618.85 in a mere 24 hours.”

“As a parent to a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports,” she wrote.