New careers attracting China's generation Z highlight hobbies and environmental concerns

Jobs relating to new technologies, environmental concerns and hobbies are popular with the members of China's Generation Z.

BEIJING, May 1 — What careers capture the imagination of youthful job seekers in today’s China?

Along with an enthusiasm for occupations associated with their hobbies and interests, the country’s young people are also demonstrating a concern for the environment in their career choices.

At the same time, the country’s government is encouraging them to seek qualifications for emerging professions that will figure large in tomorrow’s world.

A survey of career trends carried out by the Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili and CBNData has highlighted the attraction of a number of new and unusual jobs.

Pet-food chef, e-commerce live-streamer, product reviewer and drone pilot feature in the list of the careers in high demand among young Chinese job seekers.

The country’s young people aim to improve their quality of life and also dream of professions related to their hobbies and centres of interest.

Approximately 78 per cent of those questioned said that the most appealing aspect of these new professions was the manner in which they matched their personal hobbies and interests.

Data from the survey also shows that 40 per cent of respondents were attracted by the freedom offered by some new roles.

New green professions

Along with the offbeat jobs cited above, other up-and-coming professions are also the subject of growing interest. Careers in the field of new technologies have a strong appeal for China’s generation Z.

Jobs like blockchain architect, quantum engineer, drone pilot and short video scriptwriter are much sought-after. So too are new “green” professions like carbon emissions manager and environmental impact assessment consultant, two new occupations designed to assist companies in reducing their carbon footprint.

Close to 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would be ready to try a new kind of profession, and 18 per cent were keen to take on newly invented jobs.

“Any personal passion, interest or life skill can be turned into a fulfilling, professional career for today’s young people,” points out the report, which adds that the researchers questioned a total of 7,029 participants aged between 18 and 35.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Education in March, 130 Chinese universities received authorisation to create new four-year undergraduate courses in AI last year.

The demand for data sciences and smart engineering degrees is also on the rise. With a view to becoming a technological and scientific powerhouse, China plans to draw on the talents of a new generation of young people who are more than ready to take on new roles in tomorrow’s world. — ETX Studio