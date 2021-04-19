Segambut MCA helps to sanitise Kuala Lumpur school with confirmed Covid-19 cases

Sanitisation work has been carried out at SJK Khai Chee in Jalan Segambut, Kuala Lumpur after two pupils had been diagnosed with Covid-19. — Photo via Facebook/ Daniel Ling Sia Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Upon hearing two pupils of SJK Khai Chee at Jalan Segambut was diagnosed with Covid-19, Segambut MCA quickly enlisted the help of volunteer firemen to sanitise the school.

Segambut MCA chairman Datuk Daniel Ling Sia Chin said he was informed of the matter by the school’s Parent Teacher Association chairman Tan Sun Kiong.

Ling then took the initiative to contact the Sentul Volunteer Fire and Rescue Brigade to carry out the sanitisation work on the evening of April 15.

Three volunteer firemen arrived at the school at 8pm and sanitisation work of the whole school was completed at about 10pm.

Ling, who is also chairman of the Majlis Perwakilan Penduduk Wilayah Persekutuan Segambut, said the school had followed the SOP on pandemic prevention.

“Measures have been implemented in adherence with the regulations by the Education Ministry. Classrooms and washrooms have been sanitised and cleaned,” he said in a statement.

Ling also pledged to have the school sanitised again if there was a request from them noting that this was the second time the school was being sanitised.

The first time the school was sanitised was before school reopened on March 1.

Tan expressed his gratitude to Ling for his prompt response.

He also called on parents to help in preventing their family from contracting Covid-19.

“Everyone plays a role to play to achieve the goals of safety and health wellbeing,” he said.