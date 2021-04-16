Gambling platform’s tone-deaf Raya ad draws flak from Malaysians (VIDEO)

The now-viral clip received backlash for its insensitive message of promoting gambling to Muslims. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@Pelabur_Bijak

PETALING JAYA, April 16 ― An advertisement promoting gambling set against a nostalgic Hari Raya melody has been slammed by Malaysians for being tone-deaf.

Titled GDBet333 Hari Raya, the ad did not sit well with many social media users for carelessly urging Muslims to gamble as well as the use of Malay-Muslim talents who starred in the video.

A description on GDBet333’s official website says it is the “Best Online Casino Malaysia (sic)”.

The two-minute-long clip encouraged people to double their fortunes by using the company’s services, especially those looking to increase their wealth for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

The clip has been viewed more than 300,000 times on Twitter.

The ad begins with a down-on-his-luck man who strikes big after gambling on the platform.

Following his windfall, he returns to his hometown in a new car which is admired by his friends in the kampung.

The jingle plays while the man promotes GDBet333 to his nearest and dearest.

“GDBet333 ada, apa nak tunggu, marilah cuba, untung nasibmu, engkau berjaya, cuci semua, kemudian beraya” (“GDBet33 is here, what are you waiting for, try it, if you’re lucky, clean sweep and then celebrate Raya” in Malay).

The clip was uploaded on YouTube last week by the local online casino platform but has since been removed for violating community guidelines.

Social media users have been sharing the video online which many say is inappropriate, especially for those who are fasting during Ramadan.

In Islam, gambling is strictly forbidden.

Others pointed out that the ad was misleading for teaching Muslims to use winnings from their gambling habit to celebrate Hari Raya.

“Even Genting Highlands casinos don’t have promotions like this,” @Pelabur_Bijak wrote on Twitter.

Casino Genting Highlands pun tak buat promo macam ni.

..

Lepas dah cuci semua on the way balik kampung nanti tiba-tiba ditimpa musibah (kereta breakdown etc.) kalau jadi begitu, tandanya tuhan masih lindungi tak mahu duit tu jadi darah daging. pic.twitter.com/O0TPApGGml — 𝗣𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗯𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝗶𝗷𝗮𝗸 ® (@Pelabur_Bijak) April 15, 2021

“What is this? Raya song but asking us to gamble,” commented @hedirmusa.

One comment suggested that the clip was produced by the online casino to thank its Muslim customers for supporting the platform.

Hello @pejabatmuftiwp @JAISelangor , ini baru betul kerahkan 122 anggota keluar cari tangkap production team yg memalukan agama Islam.



GDBET33 ni online casino, iklan ni misleading, dia promote/ajar kat org Islam guna duit hasil berjudi utk sambut Aidilfitri. — Gojira Rawrr (@adrujaMK) April 15, 2021

“Hard to believe how this company came up with a Raya ad, or are there a lot of Muslims who gamble?” asked one Twitter user.

“You won’t get rich playing this, you’ll probably end up fighting with your spouse because you don’t have enough money after losing a bet,” said another.