Sisu the stray dog finds new home accompanied by plush toy he tried to steal from a US store

Sisu and his purple unicorn will be together in their new home. — Photo via Facebook/Duplin County Animal Services

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A stray dog that caught the attention of internet users for wanting to steal a plush toy from a store has found its forever home.

In an update via its Facebook page on Friday, Duplin County Animal Services shared that the male dog, now named Sisu, has an adopter.

Sisu was caught by animal control officers on Monday after it kept going into a North Carolina Dollar General store and beelining for the toy aisle, People.com reported.

Duplin County Animal Services supervisor Joe Newburn said that Sisu would go for a purple unicorn, the same one each time.

Store workers told animal control officers that they caught the Lab mix darting into Dollar General every time a customer exited.

Each time the stray dog made it in, he went to grab the same plush purple unicorn toy.

“Finally, they had to lock the door and called us,” Newburn was quoted as saying.

Taken by Sisu’s devotion for the soft toy, Samantha Lane, the officer who responded to the Dollar General store’s call, bought the US$10 (RM41.45) toy for the dog.

Newburn said Sisu followed Lane after he was given the toy.

He added the shelter had received numerous calls from people interested in adopting Sisu after it posted about the one-year-old pooch.

Dollar General spokesman Crystal Luce told People that they planned to send a “few extra purple unicorns for the adoptive family,” a thank you gift to animal control officer Lane, and a pet food donation to Duplin County Animal Services.

“We are glad to see Sisu is happy with his new toy!”