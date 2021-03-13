BHPetrol now accepts ShopeePay e-wallet at all its 400 service stations nationwide

BHPetrol users can now pay using Shopee e-wallet at all the service stations nationwide. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Boustead Petroleum Marketing (BHPetrol) has announced that it will now accept the ShopeePay e-wallet as a mode of payment at all its 400 service stations nationwide.

The company said in a statement that the partnership with Shopee marks another effort towards payment digitisation.

BHPetrol Marketing general manager Lawrence Chuah said they are looking at ways to improve their offers in providing the best quality fuels as well as exciting offers that are convenient for the customers.

“Partnering with e-wallet providers like ShopeePay is a great example of an exciting promotion and convenience.

“This is not only a natural progression due to the Covid-19 situation, but also in line with the Government’s agenda that was announced in MyDigital which aggressively pushes for the adoption of contactless payment.”

Chuah noted that BHPetrol has always been ahead of the game and began the digitalisation of their payment system in June 2020.

“It is our nature to be progressive, hence, it was not difficult for us to maneuver and ride the changing tides.

“Accepting ShopeePay as an added payment mode offers our consumers more choice.”

To mark the occasion, ShopeePay users will enjoy RM4 cashback with a minimum spend of RM40 when fueling up at any BHPetrol stations nationwide.

Each customer can receive a total of three cashbacks during the campaign period from March 1 until April 30.

ShopeePay head Alain Yee also welcomed the partnership and said it is to help put more money back into the pockets of BHPetrol customers.

“As economic sectors slowly begin to reopen and Malaysians head out for business as usual, the demand for petrol is set to rise again.

“We have timed our partnership as such that it would be launched to best benefit Malaysians as this collaboration with BHPetrol will see ShopeePay users be rewarded with attractive cashback.”