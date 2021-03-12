Attempt to change public perception of working as a security guard opens up opportunities for Terengganu man (VIDEO)

What started as wanting to change people’s mindset about security guards has led to many opportunities for Nur Haadi Abdul Rani. — Photo via Instagram/ mambross_

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — What started as an attempt to change people’s perception of his job as a security guard ended up opening doors to new opportunities for Nur Haadi Abdul Rani.

The 20-year-old from Kuala Terengganu said he had been approached by many to model and even a product reviewer after videos of him parading in his security uniform went viral.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Haadi said when he first started posting videos of him working for fun.

“I wanted to change the way people look at security guards as many tend to look down on us.”

Haadi first posted his videos on TikTok before expanding to Instagram and Facebook.

“I started with TikTok as I find it easier to deal with the application,” he explained.

He now has 49,800 followers on TikTok and 10,500 followers on Instagram.

While he was taken aback by the response to his videos, Haadi, who started working as a security guard eight months ago, said he was nevertheless happy as it opened other avenues for him.

Haadi however said he would not be taking up the many offers that poured in.

“I still prefer my current life.”

He said he enjoyed the support of his girlfriend despite the public attention.

“She knows I mean well and I am just trying to change the people’s perception about my job.”