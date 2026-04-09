KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia strongly condemns the continued military attacks by the Zionist Israel regime against Lebanon, which could risk global peace and security, according to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement, said these repeated acts of aggression constitute a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a direct defiance of international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“These escalations also severely jeopardise the two-week ceasefire agreement reached between the United States of America and Iran, and threaten to bring the region into a wider, more catastrophic conflict,” the statement read.

According to Wisma Putra, such actions not only undermine current diplomatic efforts but also risk the total destabilisation of West Asia, with grave implications for global peace and security.

Malaysia has urged the international community, including the UNSC, to take immediate, decisive action to hold the Zionist Israeli regime accountable for its continued violations of international law, it said.

The Foreign Ministry said, culture of impunity must end to prevent further loss of innocent lives and to protect the sanctity of sovereign borders.

Wisma Putra also reiterated Malaysia’s steadfast support for the government and people of Lebanon.

Malaysia remains firm in its position that a sustainable peace can only be achieved through the cessation of all hostilities and a genuine commitment to a peaceful, diplomatic resolution, the statement added. — Bernama