Harry and Meghan interview sparks shock, anger and memes on Twitter

This photo illustration shows people wearing face masks, watch a televised conversation between Britain’s Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle and US host Oprah Winfrey, in Arlington, Virginia March 7, 2021. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LOS ANGELES, March 8 — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell TV interview set Twitter alight, with shock and expressions of support, as well as anger from their critics and some tongue-in-cheek commentary on one of the most-watched media events of the year so far.

Markle told Oprah Winfrey in an interview aired yesterday on CBS that she contemplated suicide after joining the British royal family and raised allegations of racism, including official concern about the skin colour of their child.

The explosive statements prompted messages of support, as well as barbs against the monarchy.

“Conversations. About how dark. The baby. Would be. My God in Heaven,” tweeted activist and writer Brittany Packnett Cunningham.

On Markle contemplating suicide, she added: “Meghan’s admission here is courageous and brave-and asking for help always is.”

And while a number of users, including some British media figures, accused the couple of boosting their public image at the expense of the monarchy and of baseless claims, others pointed out that the explosive allegations would be a serious blow to the institution.

“This is a stain on the royals that will endure... (one) no amount of palace spin will erase,” tweeted commentator Peter Hunt.

Hashtags about the interview were quickly propelled to the top of the Twitter trends list, with many posting memes and quips — including jokes about how high-profile the broadcast had become.

“I’m making nachos for the Oprah interview like it’s the super bowl,” said writer Laura Bassett.

Others created memes from screenshots during the interview, including one of Harry claiming goblins are hidden in a mine under Buckingham Palace.

Many also brought up The Crown, saying the interview was set to inspire even more seasons of the hit Netflix series.

One user tweeted a GIF of Muppets character Kermit the Frog furiously working on a typewriter, describing him as a screenwriter on the show.

With the interview airing during prime time in America, Twitter users in the United States got to take the first shot in the battle of snarky comments with those in Britain.

“ONCE AGAIN AMERICA WILL DEFEAT THE BRITISH MONARCHY BY SPILLING TEA,” tweeted academic Gabrielle Cornish, referring to the 1773 protest in Boston when anti-colonial demonstrators destroyed tea shipments from Britain as calls grew for American independence.

Writer George M. Johnson wrote: “Oprah just woke up one day and was like ‘you know what, I’m bored. Lemme take down the British monarchy’.”

On the allegations of racism, @Andrewmd5 remarked: “The British Monarchy is racist?! They only colonised most of the planet and kept brown and black people under their thumb for centuries, there’s no way.”

And referring to Harry’s comment that there were concerns about how the royal family would pay for Markle after their marriage, academic Melissa Murray tweeted a photo of Queen Elizabeth II in an ornate room saying: “WHUT? The Queen literally has a gold-plated piano.” — AFP