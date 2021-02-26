US woman hosts party with the theme of the number ‘4’ after rated a lowly 4/10 for her appearance

Tiana Wiltshire's party had biscuits with number four on it and themed decor. ― Picture via Instagram/tiana.wiltshire

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 ― An American woman found the perfect way to hit back at a group of boys who had rated her appearance as 4/10 in university.

Tiana Wiltshire posted a video of her hosting a party that revolved around the number with stickers of the number on the wall and a banner that read “Four and Fabulous”.

Her video on TikTok has gone viral with footage of the party showing biscuits with number four, a cocktail called “Tiana’s tears” and another drink labelled “Tiana’s coping mechanism”.

“Anyone who feels the need to make an unsolicited comment on someone else's appearance ― especially if it's cruel, should consider going for a long walk and figuring out why they wanted to do it,” she said.

Wiltshire told Mirror UK that the mean approach of rating people based on their looks was sexist and derogatory.

Her video on TikTok has been liked by over 340,000 people and shared by over 3,000 users.

One user shared that she had a similar experience where a boy she liked in high school rated her 4/10 and Wiltshire’s video made her feel better about herself.