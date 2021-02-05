Pet Lovers Centre collects 6,818.89kg of pet food to distribute to animal welfare groups affected by Covid-19

PLC successfully collected 6818.89kg of pet food to distribute to animal welfare groups. — Picture from Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — Malaysia’s largest pet retail chain Pet Lovers Centre (PLC) has collected 6,818.89 kilogrammes of pet food to distribute to animal welfare groups through its annual pet food drive.

Themed ‘Animal Shelters Need Relief During Covid-19 too’, the campaign ran from December 11 till December 31 last year and managed to support its beneficiaries facing difficulties to raise funds amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

PLC’s operations director Bryan Loo said that the organisation was happy to have offered animal welfare groups relief through its signature CSR campaign that successfully collected double the amount of food compared to the previous year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many efforts of animal welfare groups worldwide.

“As such, it brings us pleasure to see generous Malaysians supporting our animal welfare groups during this difficult period.”

Among the collaborating animal welfare groups include Paws Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS), Save a Stray Malaysia (SASM), Homeless and Orphan Pets Exist (HOPE) and Cat Beach Sanctuary (CBS).

PAWS shelter manager Edward Lim said the animal shelter was humbled and grateful for the tremendous support shown by PLC throughout the years.

“Even during this time of adversity faced by people the world over, PLC has graciously remained steadfast in helping us safeguard the welfare of the homeless and less fortunate pets,” he said.