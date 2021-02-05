Malaysian child helpline Buddy Bear ready to fill in the gap for now-defunct Talian Nur helpline

Children under the age of 18 can call Buddy Bear helpline. — Picture courtesy via Pam Guneratnam

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — Dedicated child helpline, Buddy Bear, is ready to fill in the gap for the now-defunct Talian Nur helpline.

This comes after last week’s death of a seven-year-old due to alleged abuse, where there were renewed calls to revive Talian Nur, a helpline for children.

The Talian Nur System, active since 2007, was later renamed Talian Kasih had its scope broadened to encompass youth issues, domestic problems and welfare, among others.

However the helpline has been remarked as insufficient by the Children’s Commissioner of Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal as it is not a dedicated helpline for children.

Buddy Bear was initiated last year in response to the urgent need to support children experiencing emotional distress under the movement control order (MCO).

Under Buddy Bear’s helpline, children under the age of 18 who wish to speak to a Buddy Bear can call 1-800-18-BEAR (2327), between 12pm to 12am, seven days a week.

Buddy Bear founder Pam Guneratnam said the helpline was needed to serve all children who needed help and protection.

“It is undeniable that children need access to a safe and kind voice who will listen to them and we are willing to fill in that gap.

“Our volunteers are all trained in Psychological First Aid, they have been screened and their background checked by JKM and are supervised by mental health professionals,” she said.