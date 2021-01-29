US puppy with spinal defect gets hundreds of adoption offers after potential adopter fails to show up

Jack the American bulldog has gone viral after his sad story was shared by rescuers on Facebook. — Picture from Facebook/Peaches Bully Rescue

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — An adorable puppy born with spina bifida in Ohio, US was left searching for a forever home after a potential adopter failed to show up.

The nine-month-old American bulldog’s chance at starting a new life with loving owners was crushed when prospective owners decided to bail on meeting the little canine.

Spina bifida is a congenital abnormality and affects the vertebrae of the spinal column.

Jack’s sad story went viral when the non-profit rescue organisation Peaches Bully Rescue in Ohio’s West Chester Township penned a touching Facebook post.

The rescue organisation said they had travelled 40 minutes to meet the adopter only for the promising rendezvous to take a miserable turn.

“Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call.

“He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a fresh diaper, and a dedicated foster team that drove 40 mins each way just to end in huge disappointment,” the non-profit wrote.

To cheer up the disappointed puppy, an employee at the outdoor recreational gear store Cabela’s bought Jack a new toy to help him forget the unfortunate day.

“Your family will come sweet boy and when they do, they will be perfect.

“Respect that we are all volunteers and just trying to give this guy his best chance. Not showing up or calling is bad form,” the non-profit wrote.

Due to his condition, the puppy needed emergency vet care for his urethra when he came to the animal rescue organisation.

Although he recovered from multiple surgeries, the dog must wear diapers at all times with vets saying his condition is permanent.

Ideally, the best type of home for Jack is a single-dog home or one other as he gets overstimulated.

The non-profit said the puppy enjoys wiggling on the couch with his toys and humans.

The Facebook post has since been shared 25,000 times and received 10,000 reactions along with 7,000 comments.

Facebook users flooded the comments with positive messages for Jack but also criticised the potential adopter for failing to show up.

Peaches Bully Rescue said they received more than 600 inquiries and 200 applications for adoption and are currently processing each one.

The non-profit said warm wishes, packages and financial donations for Jack and the other dogs have been pouring in from all over the world including Singapore, Australia, the UK and Germany.