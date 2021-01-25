Antique sewing machine presented to Johor Sultan to be displayed at Mersing Museum

The antique sewing machine will go on display at Mersing Museum. — Picture from Facebook/SultanIbrahimSultanIskandar

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — An antique sewing machine that was gifted to Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will go on display at the Mersing Museum in Johor.

The antique sewing machine which belonged to a 90-year-old woman was presented by her son, Choo Ming Hooi, 62, at Istana Flintstones on Saturday.

Sultan Ibrahim said that he believed the sewing machine was about 40 years old, according to his Facebook post.

“I appreciate the sincere request shown by the owner in wanting to show the antique sewing machine to me.

“However, because the machine is no longer used by the owner and is an antique item, it can be displayed at the museum,” he said.

According to Choo, he said he wanted to dispose of the sewing machine as it was not working and no longer used by his mother.

“But then, a friend of mine advised me to present the sewing machine to the Sultan of Johor,” he said.

The post has garnered 12,000 likes from social media users with many of them impressed with the Mercedes vintage sewing machine.