Mexican woman sews teddy bears made from clothing of Covid-19 victims to help relatives cope with loss of loved ones

Guerrero (left) has been designing teddy bears made from Covid-19 victims’ clothing for relatives to hold onto. — Picture via Facebook/MuñecasLate-lita

PETALING JAYA, January 15 — Mexican woman Erendira Guerrero has been using her sewing skills to make teddy bears from the clothing of Covid-19 victims so that their family members have something to hold onto.

The Associated Press reported that she has made about 200 teddy bears for the families of Covid-19 patients as many of their relatives found it hard to cope with the sudden loss of their loved ones to the virus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has left many people without closure because they couldn’t say goodbye to their family members and the teddy bears that they hold onto are helping them.”

Favourite shirts or other items of the Covid-19 victims are brought by relatives to Guerrero’s shop where she would pin the patterns for the bear’s arms, legs, torso and head.

She charges about RM121 (US$30) for a bear and attaches notes that read, “This is a shirt I used to wear, whenever you hold it you know that I am there. Love, Dad.”

In her Facebook post, the Mexican woman had also shared pictures of the teddy bears that are ready to be collected by customers that come in various shapes and sizes.