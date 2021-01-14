Questions raised over name change in YouTube sensation S. Pavithra’s official page on Facebook

A Facebook page belonging to one-half of YouTube sensation couple Sugu Pavithra had changed its name raising questions behind it. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Is there trouble in the paradise of YouTube sensation couple Sugu Pavithra?

Just days after M. Sugu escaped a jail term for possession of an offensive weapon, the name of his wife S. Pavithra’s official page on Facebook has been changed from “Pavithra Resepi” to “Hangat Resepi”.

On Monday, Sugu was let off on a three-year good behaviour bond of RM8,000 after pleading guilty at the Ipoh Sessions Court to possessing an offensive weapon in July last year.

Police had arrested a drunk Sugu who was armed with a sickle as he looked for his brother-in-law in connection to a family problem outside the maternity ward of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

The stars that emerged out of the first movement control order with their relatable and heart-warming cooking videos, have not had it easy.

A total of 98 videos from their YouTube channel were removed by Sugu, 30, after he was charged in the Ipoh Sessions Court last year.

He had then told the media that the videos were removed due to personal issues.

A check by Malay Mail on the channel found the last video to be uploaded was on October 1.

The channel which now has 811,000 subscribers, grabbed the nation’s attention, including that of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who gave the couple a tripod and several other items.

The couple has yet to respond to queries on the name change to Pavithra’s Facebook page.