KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A targeted petrol subsidy of up to 300 litres for healthcare workers should be considered, particularly those carrying out regular field duties, Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has said.

The Backbenchers Club chairman said some public healthcare staff rely on their own vehicles to visit chronic patients, monitor infectious diseases and carry out community health interventions.

“This need for mobility is directly linked to the effectiveness of the public healthcare system at the grassroots level,” she said in a statement.

Her remarks come after the government decided on March 26 to reduce eligibility under the Budi Madani RON95 (BUDI95) programme from 300 litres to 200 litres starting April, following the conflict in the Middle East.

Dr Zaliha, a former health minister, said she supports the move as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s fiscal position amid pressure from the global energy crisis.

She noted that most Malaysians would not be affected, with data showing 90 per cent of users consume less than 200 litres of BUDI95 monthly.

However, she said a targeted approach could ensure healthcare workers with high mobility needs continue to receive support without undermining subsidy rationalisation.

“A balanced approach like this is important to ensure fiscal discipline is strengthened without compromising the effectiveness of public healthcare services,” she said.