‘MCO with Atok’, Tok Mat welcomes the MCO with a math test for his granddaughter

Tok Mat in grandpa mode marking his granddaughter’s Math test. — Picture from Facebook/ Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR, January 13 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan or also known as Tok Mat is spending the first day of the movement control order (MCO) by giving a math test to his granddaughter.

Tok Mat shared a couple of photos of himself in full grandfather mode on his social media platforms where he can be seen marking his granddaughter’s Mathematic test along with the result.

“When you MCO with Atok, you have to do Mathematic exercises,” Tok Mat captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in the other photo of the same post, Tok Mat also shared his granddaughter’s math result which was marked 24 over 25 along with a “very good” note left on the side.

Tok Mat’s post has garnered over 3,000 likes with comments from social media users applauding him for his efforts while other social media users can be seen exchanging jokes as well.

“You looked so fierce Datuk Seri, your granddaughter isn’t scared?” Facebook user Nizam Abdul Talip jokingly commented.

“Great job Atok, if you want to start a tuition, please let me know, I want to join,” Facebook user Ahmad Murshidi Kamal commented.

This is not the first time Tok Mat has shared his grandfatherly side with the public as he has posted a couple of photos of him with his newborn grandchild just last month.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO will be enforced once again in several states including Selangor, Penang, Melaka, Johor and Sabah following the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

However, yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah declared a state of Emergency in the country until August 1 or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.