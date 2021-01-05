Malaysian influencer Cathryn Li spent whopping RM168,000 on meal for family in Tokyo

Malaysian influencer Cathryn Li spent over RM168,000 for a dinner with her family last year. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Malaysian influencer Cathryn Li has revealed she spent a whopping 4,321,590 Japanese Yen (RM168,321.84) when dining at a restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo last year.

Speaking to Hong Kong’s hk01.com, Li said they had been on the restaurant Kawamura’s waiting list for three years.

“As there was no menu, I did not ask for the food price. But when the bill came, it cost us four million Yen for a table of five,” she was quoted as saying.

Li had shared photos of the food on her Insta Story on Saturday.

Li said it was quite nice.

“We also ordered two bottles of red wine costing one million Japanese Yen (RM39,000).”

According to 50 Best Discovery, Kawamura is a clubhouse for beef connoisseurs.

Besides wagyu, Kawamura is also famous for black abalone