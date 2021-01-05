Back to court: Ex-husband of cosmetics queen Vida wants marital assets, life insurance of dead children

(From left) Muhammad Eric Zaquan, Datuk Seri Vida, and Nur Edlynn Zamilleen at the Kota Baru Shariah Court yesterday. — Picture via Instagram/cikb_havoc66

PETALING JAYA, Jan 5 — Datuk Seri Vida can’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet as her ex-husband Mohd Amin Yasin is set to file claims for their marital assets and life insurance of their two deceased children.

Mohd Amin, 43, revealed his plans yesterday after Vida was granted custody rights of Nur Edlynn Zamilleen, 16, also known as Cik B, and Muhammad Eric Zaquan, 14, whose nickname is Kacak, at the Kota Baru Shariah Court in Kelantan.

The former partner of the cosmetics tycoon plans to appeal the outcome of the case.

“I will also be filing claims for the property of my two deceased children and their insurance because I never got the chance to see their face one last time,” Mohd Amin was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Mohd Amin and Vida’s two eldest sons, Muhammad Eddie Zuhdie and Muhammad Edrie Zikrie, perished in a house fire in Ipoh, Perak back in 2013.

When asked why he waited this long to bring up his requests, Mohd Amin said it took him some time to muster up the confidence to do so.

He previously filed for custody rights of Cik B and Kacak on November 3 last year which included visitation rights and overnight stays.

The verdict of the case was delivered on Monday morning by Shariah High Court judge Abu Bakar Abdullah Kutty who ordered Mohd Amin to refrain from harassing his children unless they are ready to contact him.

According to Astro Awani, Mohd Amin claimed that the last time he met Cik B and Kacak was more than three years ago at Vida Beauty Sdn Bhd headquarters in Ipoh.

The meeting lasted only 15 minutes.

Mohd Amin added that he misses his children dearly and that he can only keep up with them by watching them on television or social media.

Vida, 49, said she never wanted her kids to cut ties with their father and explained that they weren’t emotionally prepared to meet him due to undisclosed reasons.

“Cik B and Kacak can contact their dad, not the other way around.

“I don’t want to cut ties but my kids are the ones who aren’t ready to see their father for certain reasons,” Vida was quoted as saying by mStar.

Cik B added that she was relieved with the outcome of the case and that she would get in touch with her father when she feels ready.

Vida and Mohd Amin tied the knot in 2000 and have four children together in total.

They divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.



