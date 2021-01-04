Malaysians affected by floods take to social media to share lighthearted moments on dealing with the situation (VIDEO)

Life goes on for Twitter user @muhamadfaris22 despite flooding. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Malaysians caught up in the flooding have taken to social media with their lighthearted take on dealing with the devastating effect of the winter monsoon.

A Pahang lorry driver went viral after he shared a 27-seconds clip of him cooking instant noodles in the cabin of his lorry with a portable gas stove amidst rising floodwaters on his TikTok account.

Using the handle @iskandar6400, the man declined assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department personnel, who can be seen wading in chest-deep water when approaching the man.

The firemen were taken aback to see the man cooking instant noodles inside the vehicle as he insisted on finishing his meal first, which he even offered to share with the rescue personnel.

The clip has been shared 6,406 times and received 83,500 reactions on TikTok while on Twitter, it had been retweeted more than 17,300 times and received over 16,100 reactions on at least one account, not counting multiple reuploads.

Twitter user @muhamadfaris22 took time out while waiting for floodwaters to subside by sharing an unusual take that highlighted the damage in his area.

With rescued items like a mattress, shelf, table, a floor lamp and even a water purifier - he recreated a casual scene of studying in his room, complete with a muddied laptop.

While the situation would have left many stressed out, @muhamadfaris22 shared, "Do not give up despite facing complicated problems."

"Hidup itu harus santai, semangat dan jangan mudah putus asa jika menghadapi permasalahan yang rumit. 😌✌️ pic.twitter.com/BmLJ4pOUof — faris (@muhamadfaris22) January 3, 2021

In response, a Twitter user tweeted in reply that those with water purifiers under the brand involved could contact their sellers for replacement if they found themselves in Faris’ situation.

The tweet by @azizanhariz had been retweeted more than 2,300 times since he shared the status.