Covid-19 :‘Spreading the smile’― Malaysian, global brands usher in 2021 with theme of positivity in commercials (VIDEO)

Brands around the world fire up their creative flare to promote togetherness and family love in their 2020 Christmas ads amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― There is no doubt that the New Year celebration this year will be unlike any other we have experienced in our lifetime due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic globally.

However, that doesn’t mean the festivities shouldn’t go on.

As the pandemic continues to rattle the best-laid plans of 2020, brands in Malaysia and other parts of the world have once again lived up to the best of their creative flare and keep up the Yuletide vibes and welcome the new year with their festive ads.

Here are Malay Mail’s top five advertisement picks that brilliantly promote festive love, togetherness and optimism in these trying times.

1. ‘Spread the Smile ― Christmas 2020’ by Gamuda Land

Gamuda Land’s Christmas and New Year advertisement reflects the challenging year in lockdown, while raising smiles and inspiring optimism in welcoming 2021.

In their festive social video, the township developer shows cheerful families busy preparing for the Christmas celebration to connect with their loved ones, while staying safe in the comfort of their homes.

All six families end up reuniting for Christmas dinner via Gamuda Cove video conferencing platform to celebrate togetherness, while observing the health and safety protocols.

The short video perfectly demonstrates that one can stay emotionally connected, keep family bonding intact, and spread joy to one another while keeping safe amid the pandemic.

2. The Greatest Gift by Xfinity

Comedic, but truly moving.

This out-of-the-box short film comes with an important lesson: not to take simple things in life for granted.

In the commercial, Santa Claus ― played by The Office’s Steve Carell ― tasks his North Pole elves via a Zoom call to think of special gift ideas to make up for the difficult 2020.

As a result, the elves came up with the idea of gifting togetherness in the form of all the small family moments that make the holidays, such as the smell of grandma’s cooking or auntie’s cheek squeezing.

Although Santa initially disagrees with the idea, the elves pull it off and manage to reimagine Christmas in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

The ad then ends with a strong message: “This year has been harder than ever, and yet, you all found a way to pull this off.”

3. ‘The show must go on’ by Amazon

Addressing the frustration and disappointments of schoolchildren and artists this year, Amazon’s uplifting Christmas advertisement tells a tale about a teenage ballerina with big dreams.

Featuring French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo, the story follows a talented young dancer as she prepares for a big performance.

But things don’t go to plan when the schools shut due to the pandemic.

While she continues to practice virtually at home, the Christmas performance ultimately gets cancelled, which then leaves her heartbroken.

However, thanks to her persistence and optimism, she finally delivers a remarkable performance outside her apartment for her enthralled neighbours who watch her from their windows and balconies.

The short film, which features an original arrangement of Queen's The Show Must Go On, pays tribute to human’s resilience and the power of community bonding in difficult times.

4. Gravy Song by Sainsbury’s

Food, family and togetherness are Sainsbury’s fundamental elements in its 2020 Christmas campaign.

The UK-based supermarket chain took a nostalgic turn this year with its advertisement focusing on family love, home-cooked Christmas dinner and cherishing old memories.

Gravy Song, which is the first of a three-part series, tells a tale about a father and daughter’s excitement for Christmas as they both revive their memories over a phone conversation.

The dad then goes on talking about his “best gravy”, his famous gravy song and the fun memories of years gone by.

In the one-minute advertisement, the stories are brought to life through old home video-style video footages and photos, making it truly festive.

5. ‘A jolly safe Christmas’ by Innocent Drinks

To mark the most unusual Christmas in recent history, UK-based juice and smoothie company, Innocent Drinks, decided to answer some of children’s “big” questions about these strange times in a fun Christmas advertisement.

The short video, titled “A jolly safe Christmas”, features a fretful Santa Claus lounging at home alone thinking of ways to perform his present-giving duties, while not flouting the Covid-19 rules.

Things, however, take a complete turn for the old Santa when Innocent Drinks send him a mystery box.

Inside the pack, there’s “The Santa Safety Suit”, “hygienic tinsel”, “festive visor” and vitamin drinks to help him deliver the New Year’s presents without a hitch.