Subang siblings bake 300 cakes, raising over RM2,400 for NGO fulfilling dreams of sick children this Christmas

Ryan and Emma presented a mock cheque to Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (CWS) board member Kelvin Chew (right pic, centre) today. — Picture courtesy of Ng Si Hooi

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — Malaysian siblings Ryan Kok Yik Lerk and Emma Rose Kok have much to be proud of after their bake sale raised RM2,419 for charity.

The duo from Subang Jaya presented a mock cheque to Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (CWS) board member Kelvin Chew today to help the organisation grant the wishes of youths living with life-limiting or terminal illnesses.

Ryan, 11, was in charge of making the chocolate chiffon cakes for the bake sale while Emma, 10, assisted him in the kitchen and designed the thank-you cards that came with each order.

Emma personally designed the mock cheque to mark the occasion. — Picture courtesy of Ng Si Hooi

Some customers even bought extra portions from the siblings and asked them to share it with frontliners and the less fortunate as a sweet treat for the holiday season.

Ryan and Emma dropped off their baked goods at their local police station and fire department as well as a number of orphanages and eldercare homes last week to spread some festive cheer.

Ryan told Malay Mail that he was over the moon with the money he and his sister managed to raise as the final amount had far surpassed his expectations.

“My sister and I have been baking for the past two weeks. We feel tired but happy at the same time.

“We are excited as we can contribute (to charity) even though we are just children.

“I never expected that I could raise above RM2000. In the beginning, I only expected to raise RM50 so I feel very thankful,” said Ryan.

Some customers bought extra portions and asked the siblings to distribute them to frontliners in their neighbourhood. — Picture courtesy of Ng Si Hooi

The SJKC Tun Tan Cheng Lock student said he was touched by the generosity of Malaysians who supported his bake sale from near and far, with orders pouring in from various neighbourhoods across Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

One customer even ordered 36 portions in total while other customers offered to pay extra to show their support for CWS.

Ryan was first inspired to bake for a good cause after seeing his sister Emma donating her hair to charity recently.

By using the baking skills, he picked up from his mum and grandaunt, he started his bake sale in early December and has sold more than 300 cakes in total with Emma’s help.