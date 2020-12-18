7-Eleven Malaysia takes home CSR Malaysia Award for fourth consecutive year

7-Eleven marketing general manager Ronan Lee (left) receiving the award from CSR Malaysia co-chairman Lee Seng Chee. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — 7-Eleven Malaysia has bagged yet another award at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards.

The convenience store chain was again awarded “Company of The Year” in the retail category for 2020, making it the company’s fourth consecutive win at the awards ceremony since its inception in 2017.

“We are absolutely honoured and elated to be recognised for our corporate social responsibility initiatives for four years running,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee in a press release.

“This award signifies the efforts of the entire team here at 7-Eleven alongside our NGO partners such as SOLS 24/7 and NGOHub.

“We believe in always giving back to the community and we hugely appreciate the dedication and passion of our partners for sustainable philanthropy.”

The annual CSR Malaysia Awards is a joint effort by the CSR Malaysia publication and the CSR Malaysia Welfare Society, with support from the Women, Family and Community Development ministry.

The awards honour outstanding corporations in Malaysia that have excelled in the role of “change agents” in the socio-economic transformation of Malaysia and also endeavour to promote sustainable economic practices.

Recipients are selected by a panel of judges from both corporate and social bodies based on the purpose and goals of the company in their respected CSR initiatives, and the impact and frequency of CSR events held.

Since the start of the year, 7-Eleven has collectively contributed over RM1 million in essential items, such as test kits and PPEs, to various government bodies and NGOs nationwide, to provide support for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.