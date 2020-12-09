Winning design for UDA's logo design competition to be used by company throughout next year

Property developer and asset management company UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) will be using Adib Lokman's design in conjunction with the company’s golden jubilee celebration next year. — Picture courtesy of UDA

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The winning design for property developer and asset management company UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) from UDA's 50th Anniversary Logo Design Competition will be used by the company throughout next year.

The design, by Adib Lokman, was part of 3,000 entries received by the company, which will be celebrating its golden jubilee next year.

In a statement, UDA said Adib will receive RM10,000 while Abdul Wahid Mat Arop and Hooi Kim Seong, 26 will take home RM5,000 and RM3,000 respectively as first and second runner-up winners.

Seven consolation prize winners walk away with RM1,000 each.

UDA chairman Datuk Jalaluddin Alias said the contest, held from October 10 to 31, had received encouraging responses.

“We hope that UDA’s Golden Jubilee celebration next year will be a good platform for the public to understand UDA’s history and role better, especially in developing urban areas.”

The contest marks the start of UDA's Golden Jubilee celebration where various activities and programmes have been lined up throughout next year.