Egyptian model, photographer detained over ‘offensive’ photoshoot at ancient Pyramid (VIDEO)

Egyptian model Salma Al-Shimi pose for a photo against the ancient Pyramid of Djoser outside Cairo. — Picture via Instagram/salma.elshimy.officiall

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A 26-year-old Egyptian model and a 22-year-old photographer were recently detained for staging a photoshoot at the Pyramid of Djoser outside Cairo.

The model, Salma Al-Shimi, together with the photographer Hossam Mohammad were reportedly detained after officials at the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry deemed the shoot “inappropriate”.

Prior to her arrest, Al-Shimi posted several photos of her posing in front of the prominent archaeological site wearing an Egyptian-inspired dress.

According to CBS News, the Antiquities Supreme Council secretary-general Mostafa Waziri referred the incident to public prosecutors for investigation.

In a statement, the ministry quoted Waziri saying that anyone who shows negligence when it comes to antiquities or the unique Egyptian civilisation will be punished.

The two, however, were released on bail last week, pending the results of an investigation.

In Egypt, anyone who wants to carry out a photo or video shoot for commercial purposes at the archaeological sites must obtain a permit from the ministry.

As for the duo, it was reported by local news sites that they reached an agreement with staff at the site to shoot photos around the Pyramid for about 15 minutes.

Al-Shimi shared the photos with her 154,000 Instagram followers and received mixed reactions, with some condemning her action, while others questioned the problem with the shoot.

In recent months, Egyptian courts have jailed several social media influencers for sharing content judges deemed offensive.

In July, an Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years in jail each on charges of violating public morals.

The verdict against the five came after they had posted content on video-sharing app TikTok.

Among the five was 20-year-old Cairo University student Haneen Hossam, who was charged for encouraging young women to meet men through a video app and build a friendship with them.