RM60 for a week hospital stay: Melaka woman praises government healthcare after elderly mum warded

Lee Yee Lan (left) praises Malaysia’s healthcare system after her elderly mother is admitted to Hospital Melaka for emergency treatment. — Picture courtesy of Lee Yee Lan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — “I am proud to be Malaysian and to tell the world that we do have the best healthcare system that meets the needs of its citizens.”

The accolades were from a 54-year-old Melaka resident whose elderly mother needed urgent medical care due to high blood pressure last week.

In a Facebook post, Lee Yee Lan said she had to call for an ambulance to rush her mother to the Melaka Hospital around 2am as she was vomiting and had very high blood pressure.

When she reached the emergency department, Lee said she was impressed to see the medical team attending to many different patients calmly and professionally.

Lee wrote that her 86-year-old mother was admitted to run more tests and because of the Covid-19 pandemic she was not allowed to go to the ward or even visit her during her one week stay.

Because of her age, Lee added that her mother has been quite dependent on her for most things.

“To think that she will be alone there was really worrisome.”

However, she was overwhelmed with the care she and her mother received from the doctors and nurses throughout the one week her mother was warded at the hospital.

“I want to share that what happened last week makes me truly appreciate our healthcare system.

“The doctors and nurses updated me regularly by phone on her progress and their investigations,” she said.

Lee also added that the healthcare professionals were very patient with her questions and felt very reassured that her mother was under good care.

“They even had the physiotherapist come to help her be mobile, and she had to be on diapers, which requires proper nursing care.”

What surprised Lee even more was the hospital bill, which only came up to RM60 for one week stay, including several tests, scans, medication, lab tests and x-ray.

“Well done Hospital Melaka. Keep up the good work,” wrote Lee.

She also expressed her appreciation and thanked the healthcare workers for their dedication and patience.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr Firdaus, Dr Wee, the nurses and many others that I can't name.

“May the Almighty look over you and bless you with strength and good health so that you can continue to serve and treat the sick again.”

Lee said her mother, who was diagnosed with a minor heart ailment, is on her way to recovery at home.