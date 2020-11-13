Security and safety as a way of life: Wearable tech for kids brings peace of mind to parents (VIDEO)

Local tech company, Adacode Systems Sdn Bhd’s Kizumana, a smart wearable that can be used as a personal locator as well as a two-way communicator. — Picture courtesy of kizumana.com

KUALA LUMPUR, November 13 — Malaysia Super Corridor (MSC) status company, Adacode systems Sdn Bhd has come out with a possible solution that could ease parents’ concern with regards to their child’s safety and communication.

In development for two years, the Kizumana is a smart wearable that can be used as a personal locator as well as a two way communicator via existing cellular networks.

Based on the statistics released by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), 97 per cent of missing children cases have been solved.

Although the percentage may seem high but the numbers of children that are still missing remain significant with at least 360.

With that in mind, the Kizumana Watch aims to bring a peace of mind to parents as the wearable has a built in SOS button where a child only needs to push the button in case of emergencies.

Kizumana also has a built-in SOS button for emergencies. — Picture courtesy of kizumana.com

The SOS button will automatically trigger a one minute recording of the child’s surrounding which will be sent to the parents via the ADAmana app, developed by Adacode Systems themselves.

The new wearable tech also promises accurate pinpoints of location as the device location is triangulated via GPS, Wifi Positioning System (WPS) and cell tower Location-Based Service (LBS).

Parents will also have the security zone function via the ADAmana app where they can map their children’s playground, tuition centres and school and be notified whenever their children are out of bounds of these places.

In addition to that, the device can also be programmed with up to five telephone numbers that cellular calls can be made to and from it, ensuring that only the preset numbers can monitor the device as well as communicate with it.

According to Adacode Systems Sdn Bhd’s chief operating officer Sheikh Raffie Abdul Rahman, the wearable is not just for emergencies as it can also be used to further ease parent’s duty.

“For example, your kid wears this watch to school and you’re going to pick them up after school and you see 500 kids and you honk but at the same time other parents are honking as well.

“So with the app, you can actually ping the location and you will know exactly how far your kid is from your car.”

Sheikh also said that unlike other smart watches or devices alike, the Kizumana can function perfectly from any parts of the world as long as there’s internet connectivity for the app.

“The watch connects to the cell and the app in your phone will be bound with the watch, it’s not paired.

“The app tracks the Inline Network Encryptor of the watch and gets the watch signals, so the watch can be anywhere it doesn’t matter,” he said.

The Kizumana subscription rate on offer is RM499, which is for the device, one year connectivity, and mobile app, which can be downloaded at Google Playstore or the Apple App Store.

The wearable which comes in various striking colours are perfect for children aged six to 12 years old, for more information on the product, click here.