Rapid KL staff steps in as midwife to deliver baby boy at Puchong Prima LRT station

Shahira Nurdiyana (left) receiving a token of gratitude from Prasarana group chief operating officer Datin Norlia Noah at the company’s headquarters in Bangsar November 9, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana

PETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — A Rapid KL staff member doubled up as a midwife to help a woman who was experiencing labour pains.

The incident took place yesterday at 6.30pm at the Puchong Prima LRT station on the Sri Petaling line.

Rapid KL employee Shahira Nurdiyana, 32, was taking a break from her duties when she heard her colleague screaming for help.

They were shocked to find a 36-year-old woman complaining of a stomachache and was showing signs of childbirth near the ticket counter, Prasarana said in a press release today.

The staff members assisted by the cleaning supervisor then took the mum-to-be to a treatment room at the station.

While waiting for medical assistance, the woman gave birth to a baby boy with Shahira’s help.

The mother and her newborn were taken by ambulance to Serdang Hospital for treatment shortly after the dramatic incident.

Shahira, an operations staff who had just returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her second child, was grateful that the baby and the woman are in good health.

The quick-thinking staff used her recent childbirth experience to manage what was an intense emergency situation.

When asked how she dealt with the dramatic scene, the mother of two said she was initially anxious but gathered herself to help the woman in labour.

Shahira’s swift actions earned her praise from Prasarana’s management where a simple ceremony was held to celebrate the heroic act.

Prasarana group chief operating officer Datin Norlia Noah presented Shahira with a token of appreciation on behalf of the company at the Prasarana headquarters in Menara UOA, Bangsar.

Norlia praised Shahira’s courage and ability to handle the anxious situation, encouraging all staff members to follow in her footsteps and always be ready to help those in need.

All Prasarana frontline staff have undergone training to manage emergency cases and basic medical assistance.

Rapid KL said in its media statement that it is compulsory for each frontline staff member to pass their emergency training.

And while delivering a baby may be beyond the scope of operating rail staff, but basic first aid knowledge comes in handy for those in need.