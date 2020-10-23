Covid-19: Malaysian NGO founder awarded the Silk Road Youth Outstanding Contribution Award for fight against pandemic

Malaysian aid organisation #OpsHarapan founder Ng Yeen Seen has been awarded the Silk Road Youth Outstanding Contribution Award. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Malaysian aid organisation #OpsHarapan founder Ng Yeen Seen has been awarded the Silk Road Youth Outstanding Contribution Award.

The award was presented during the 3rd Silk Road and Young Dreams (SRYD) ceremony on Saturday for her contribution in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

She was joined by Li Yingwei (Vietnam), Noppawan Sereesuntiwong (Thailand), Zou Li (China), Power Solution (China) and Svitlana Pryzynchuk (Ukraine).

Silk Road Cities Alliance chairman Song Ronghua said Ng was chosen as she had come forward to assist China during its most difficult moment when Wuhan was hit with Covid-19.

“This grassroots movement from Malaysia sent us PPEs for our medical frontliners, they also sent us love and friendship, courage and strength from afar.”

“#OpsHarapan gave us hope and strength to fight the pandemic. This is what people-to-people connectivity really means to our countries; we honour and recognise this exemplary leadership and support, and we would like to thank everyone behind this movement,” said Song.

SRYD, which was started in 2018, aims to provide a platform for youth to share experiences, realise their potential and showcase their talent.

With the theme for this year “health”, the award recipients were picked for their efforts in fighting Covid-19, either in raising funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) or using their knowledge and skills to lighten the burden of those affected by the outbreak.

In February, #OpsHarapan shipped out 2.4 tonnes worth of medical supplies ranging from face masks and gloves to goggles donated by the public in an effort to help Wuhan city in China battling against Covid-19.