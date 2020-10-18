Buana Kita: Glamping with an ‘Adat Perpatih’ twist in N. Sembilan

Buana Kita glamping site located in Kampung Gaing, Pedas also offers a unique camping-style holiday as well as being a new tourist attraction in Negri Sembilan. — Bernama pic

REMBAU, Oct 18 — For those who want to briefly “escape” the hustle and bustle of the city and immerse themselves in the panoramic view of forest with green foliage and listen to water babbling down a stream, then the ‘Buana Kita’ glamping site might be the answer.

The site which is located in Kampung Gaing, Pedas, 22 kilometres from Seremban, Negri Sembilan offers a unique camping-style holiday for vacationers, becoming a new tourist attraction in the district.

Glamping a mix of “glamour” and “camping” is now a holiday trend among nature lovers who want to stay in tents equipped with beds and other comfortable facilities.

On the way to the glamping site, the writer passed through a serene and peaceful village and upon arrival at the secluded destination, was greeted by a flowing creek with nature sounds.

Buana Kita managing director Wan Muhammad Ghazali Wan Badrulhisam said the glamping site sits on his family’s two-acre ancestral land and was opened to the public this month.

Wan Muhammad Ghazali said what sets Buana Kita apart from other glamping sites was that it educates visitors, especially the young about the “Adat Perpatih” culture which was synonymous with the state.

“At the moment we have eight tents and each tent is named after the clans in Negri Sembilan such as Biduanda, Payakumbuh, Tanah Datar, Batu Hampar and Tiga Batu,” he told Bernama here, today.

Visitors would be briefed about the history of Adat Perpatih and the 12 clans in Negri Sembilan in terms of their roles, privileges and positions, he added

They also have the opportunity to enjoy traditional Negri Sembilan authentic cuisine using family recipes and served on a platter, among them are dishes such as Ikan Sembilang Berlado, Ikan Sembilang Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api, Ayam Kampung Masak Lemak Cili Padi Campur Nangka and Sambal Gesek,” he added.

Wan Muhammad Ghazali said visitors can also try their hand at various activities such as the outdoor obstacle course, archery, darts, ping-pong and board games.

Guests can also enjoy activities close to the glamping area such as paragliding in Pedas, bathing in the river in Kampung Batu, visit the Rembau Museum (Replica of Istana Raja Melewar) and climb Gunung Datuk.

He felt that Pedas has a lot to offer glamping vacation enthusiasts in Malaysia and aims to make it as popular as other famous glamping locations such as in Janda Baik, Pahang and Gopeng, Perak.

“Future plans include adding more tents and resting spots showcasing Adat Perpatih culture. For now, we provide a vacation spot for those who want to experience a modern camping style holiday while enjoying nature,” he said.

The fee charged is RM240 for a tent for two days and one night for weekdays and RM150 per person for two days and one night on weekends. — Bernama