Singaporean tickles in ‘debate’ parody on why it’s better to be in Malaysia during Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Calvin Singh plays a Malaysian and a Singaporean comparing their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Twitter/FunnyPunjabiGuy screengrabs

PETALING JAYA, Sept 29 — Singaporean Calvin Singh tickled the funny bone with his latest video highlighting the age old argument of who comes out tops in the “Malaysia vs Singapore,” specifically during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His video, uploaded on Twitter yesterday has already notched up more than 60,000 views.

In the video, Singh plays two characters, a Singaporean man and a Malaysian man who are comparing their lives in the two countries during the pandemic.

He starts off with his Singaporean persona, chuckling while saying: “But our 1 dollar here is RM3 in Malaysia.

“So what? But things here are cheaper,” his Malaysian character replied.

His Malaysian character then gets somewhat fiery and says, “But can you guys travel in Singapore? We can go to Penang, Genting Highlands, everywhere.

“We still can travel within the states in Malaysia. But where can you go besides Chinatown and Little India,” he jokingly quipped.

Both Singaporeans and Malaysians replied positively to the good-natured ribbing and laughed at the accuracy of the insults.