Malaysian AIDS Foundation, Shopee join hands to raise funds for fighting HIV/AIDS

Shopee Malaysia has entered a partnership with Malaysian AIDS Foundation in a bid to combat HIV/AIDS. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian AIDS Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 – The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) has entered a partnership with e-commerce platform Shopee Malaysia to continue its fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

The partnership, which was launched yesterday, aims to raise funds for the foundation through an online donation to help them sail through the trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Profits made from the sale of MAF’s exclusive merchandise on Shopee will also be channelled to the foundation.

The Shopee X MAF campaign is set to conclude with a major fundraising event planned by MAF in December 2020 during the World AIDS Day season.

According to MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, the Covid-19 pandemic could cause significant disruptions in access to HIV treatment and prevention services

“We risk losing all our hard-earned success in our fight against AIDS if civil society movements are incapacitated due to lack of resources.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing us to adopt new innovations in fundraising.

“I am happy to have Shopee leading the way and helping us to reach out to a new generation of young, tech-savvy donors during this extremely challenging environment,” she added.

Under the Shopee X MAF campaign, a dedicated microsite of the foundation will be available on the e-commerce site to serve as the focal point and a one-stop online destination for the public to learn about the disease and donate funds.

There will also be an online store to sell MAF’s exclusive merchandise items under the Red Ribbon brand, including the limited-edition crystal lapel pins, T-shirts and tote bags designed by leading Malaysian designers.

A range of active lifestyle products such as dry-fit sports jerseys and waterproof duffel bags perfect for workout will also be available.

Exclusively available just for this campaign is the limited edition Shopee X MAF condom that comes in an orange packaging designed in partnership with Karex, a proud home-grown brand that is also the world’s largest condom manufacturer.

The condom is in line with MAF’s continuous call to young people everywhere to observe safe sex behaviours that can protect them from HIV.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected every individual, including the HIV community in Malaysia.

“We hear their plight as well as the challenges faced by the Malaysian AIDS Foundation to raise funds in this delicate environment.

“Using our technology and building a sustainable platform for MAF to raise funds, they are then able to continue running their programmes, including providing treatment to people living with HIV.”

Ho also hoped that through the partnership would be able to reach out to more Malaysians and bring awareness to this campaign.

“Ultimately, [we hope to] lighten the burden and worries of HIV patients and their family members,” he added.