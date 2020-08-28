Better Dads Malaysia to launch Merdeka programmes to help fathers understand their roles in nation building

Exciting prizes awaits winners of the online quiz hosted by Better Dads Malaysia. ― Picture by Jason Leong

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 ― Non-profit organisation Better Dads Malaysia will be launching online programmes to help fathers understand their roles in nation building on August 30.

This is in accordance with its vision for every child in the country to grow up with an involved and responsible father.

Working with government agencies to conduct workshops tailored for parents and fathers, it also provides community service for marginalised fathers and families who have been struggling financially.

Since its inception last year, the organisation has also been hosting forums and webinars to engage parents, fathers, and for communities across all cultures and religions to participate.

According to co-founder Jason Leong, some of the upcoming Merdeka programmes include an online quiz about Merdeka Day and talks on parenthood especially for fathers.

(From left) Better Dads Malaysia’s event coordinator Ahmad Shanif, president Joshua Hong, adviser Jason Leong and committee member Datuk Muthu. ― Picture by Jason Leong

“I will also share about the book I wrote which is 10 Ways Fathers Can Promote Patriotism To Their Children that contains suggestions on how fathers can better promote a love for the country.

“The book consists of bite-sized articles that give substantial insights on ways fathers can do with their children during the Merdeka season.”

Leong gave an example of how he taught his son the meaning of the blue colour on the Jalur Gemilang while putting up the flag outside their house.

“After explaining to my son, he told me that our Malaysian flag indeed looked good with the four colours.

“And this is why fathers should take the first step to educate their children, to build strong family units that would also develop towards nation building.”

According to Leong, many Malaysian families are still sadly lacking enthusiasm when it comes to Merdeka and that is something that ought to be changed.

“Look at the United States and how the citizens are always geared up to celebrate their Independence Day, but the same can’t be said in our country.

“We lack a lot of enthusiasm for Merdeka and this is reflected in our children when they see us not putting up our flag or not being engaged in the spirit of Independence Day.”

He also said that fathers should also share about the philosophy of the Rukun Negara and its importance and relevance to their children in this present time.

“How many of us actually know the philosophy behind the Rukun Negara? And that's disheartening to know that many among us don't know much about our country.”

Better Dads Malaysia has also been organising online talks, forums and workshops specifically tailored for fathers or fathers-to-be to learn in a safe space.

Better Dads Malaysia has also been organising free webinars on a variety of topics for members of the public to join. ― Picture by Jason Leong

“It is crucial sometimes to have specific workshops for fathers only as they would feel vulnerable with their wives and this hinders them from asking questions about their fatherhood concepts.

“However role-specific workshops allow these men to open up and talk about their struggles in a safe community and get the right support they need.

“When fathers understand and get better insights on fatherhood concepts and how to properly engage with their children, there would definitely be a reduction in the crime rates in the country,” said Leong.

“And one of the factors that also contribute to the increase in crime rates is also because of the lack of attention from the parents or because parents are not emotionally present with their children.

“The concept of fatherhood is sometimes learnt through imitation, where one learns from their own father, but it might not be the right method to deal with their children in this present situation.

“And that is when Better Dads Malaysia comes in to bridge the gap between fathers and incorporating healthier methods to be closer to their children, and to understand their needs.

For more information on the organisation, please visit their website at http://www.betterdadsmalaysia.my/