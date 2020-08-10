myBurgerLab Malaysia pleads with customers to stop scolding staff for ‘following’ Covid-19 guidelines

myBurgerLab shares a screenshot of a customer who was unhappy to follow the social distancing rules at the fast-food restaurant. – Picture via Facebook/myBurgerLab KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — It’s not surprising to hear customer dissatisfaction over a restaurant operator’s lack of compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

But things are a little different for homegrown brand myBurgerLab.

In a recent Facebook post, the fast-food outlet lashed out at some of its customers for scolding their staff for sticking to the safety guidelines during the recovery movement control order.

“In recent weeks, our geeks have been scolded and yelled at for adhering to the tight SOPs, especially when it comes to large groups (families and friends) sitting together at the same table without social distancing.

“Many times, we’ve been accused of being uneducated, misinformed, stubborn and illogical,” reads the Facebook post which is signed off by myBurgerLab co-founder Ren Yi Chin.

Chin added that they do agree if a family can stay together and travel together, they should be able to sit together.

However, he said the rule of law currently does not exempt that when it comes to issuing summons and making the restaurant accountable for breaching the rules.

“Under the same logic, Golden Screen Cinemas should allow families to sit together right? #HelloCannot,” reads the post.

Chin also said the most common question they get from their unhappy customers is: “Hey, how come that restaurant can and you cannot? Don’t want to make money is it?”

As most businesses try to sail through the difficult times due to the pandemic, Chin said they are also hovering just above breakeven on most days.

“Yes, we do want to make more money and fill up the restaurant with more people, however, this is at the risk of the potential closure of our restaurant (up to seven days) if the authorities penalise us for breaching the SOP.”

The fast-food operator pleaded with customers to be more considerate to their staff for following the guidelines set by the government to help curb the spread of the virus.

“The road ahead is long and arduous.

“We just want to come out of it alive and safe together with you.”

The Facebook post has garnered many comments, mostly lauding the fast-food restaurant for sticking to the SOPs despite having to deal with unruly customers.

“I rather dine in a place that has strict SOP than those who don’t,” wrote a Facebook user.

“[If you] don’t like the SOP, the exit is just right there and Ramly Burgers are everywhere, so feel free to enjoy them with your whole family.”