Upin & Ipin’s dangdut music video sparks unease for promoting 'sexy' dancing to kids (VIDEO)

‘Goyang Upin Ipin’ has received mixed reactions online with some saying that kids shouldn’t be copying the dances shown in the music video. — YouTube screengrab

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — Twitter users are feeling divided over a music video released under the Malaysian animated series Upin & Ipin.

The song Goyang Upin Ipin shows the series’ titular twin brothers dancing to dangdut music with their friends and neighbours while inviting listeners to join them and move their body to the beat.

Motivational speaker Akhi Fairuz Al-Jengkawi accused Upin & Ipin animation studio Les’ Copaque of promoting inappropriate dances to children by releasing the song.

“I can’t understand why Les’ Copaque would promote the gelek (belly dancing) and dangdut culture to children.

“There are many other dances from the Nusantara region that are more modest and cultured.

“Sorry to say, but this new video from Upin & Ipin is almost on the same level of the memes and videos that I criticised before this,” Akhi wrote on Twitter.

Akhi was referring to one of his previous videos in which he called out the creators of sexually explicit memes about the Upin & Ipin character Kak Ros.

Saya tak faham kenapa @lescopaque mempromosi budaya gelek dan dangdut kepada kanak-kanak.



Banyak lagi tarian di nusantara ni yang lebih sopan dan berbudaya.



Maaf cakap, video terbaru Upin Ipin ini dah hampir sama level dgn memes/ video yang saya lawan haritu. https://t.co/KRqltijJDZ — Akhi Fairuz Al-Jengkawi (@akhifairuz_) August 4, 2020

One user countered Akhi’s point by saying that modesty is a subjective concept depending on the culture and region that one comes from, but Akhi remained firm in expressing his disapproval of the music video.

He was concerned that Goyang Upin Ipin would spark a TikTok trend that would encourage kids to dance “sexily” and share it online.

“I’m bringing up this issue and taking into account its implications. Kids are going to start dancing to Goyang Upin Ipin on TikTok.

“It was trending on the app last night. There was even a young girl wearing sexy clothes and dancing with her hips to the song.

“This is what I’m worried about.”

Other users also argued that children who danced to the song would play into the desires of paedophiles and trigger inappropriate thoughts about minors.

Some said that the music video is part of a marketing strategy to appeal to audiences in Indonesia where dangdut first originated.

Goyang Upin Ipin has garnered more than 3.6 million views and 80,000 likes since its YouTube premiere on August 3.