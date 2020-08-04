Are you the first Miss or Mrs Plus World Malaysia? Registration is open now, and auditions are next week!

The Miss/Mrs Plus Size World Malaysia 2020 auditions is happening this August 29 and 30 at Sunway Putra Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. — Photo courtesy of Media Path Ent

KUALA LUMPUR, August 4 — Calling all plus-size aspiring pageant queens!

Miss/Mrs Plus World Malaysia is inviting all single, married and divorced ladies from all over Malaysia to participate in the Miss/Mrs Plus Size World Malaysia 2020, and vie for the chance to represent Malaysia on the international stage at the Miss/Mrs Plus World 2021 in the United States.

To be eligible to participate, applicants must be a natural-born female with size 12 and above or hip measurement of 40 inches or larger, a Malaysian citizen or permanent resident with no record of past felony.

Applicants must also be between the ages of 20 and 35 for Miss Plus World Malaysia and 36 onwards for Mrs Plus World Malaysia.

The event is a collaboration between the producers of Miss Plus World (MPW), C&N Productions along with Media Path Ent and Malaysia World News with the support of Putra Hotel.

MPW is a world class respected and prestigious pageant for plus size ladies designed to empower and encourage its queens, contestants and families to be involved in their communities to serve as ambassadors.

According to Miss/Mrs Plus Size World Malaysia national director Ziinine.A.Britshi, even though auditions are scheduled to start from August 29 to 30 at Sunway Putra Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, pre-selections have already begun.

“More than 100 ladies nationwide have filled and submitted their application forms.

“It’s overwhelming, we’re still receiving so many applications and inquiries, however, we will only invite those who we believe have the required criteria of the competition,” he said.

According to Ziinine, the Miss/Mrs Plus Size World Malaysia is a humanitarian driven organisation which promotes success through leadership, integrity, sisterhood, character and confidence in its pageant contestants.

There will be no bikini or swimsuits shows in the pageant.

Instead the final rounds for the show will be all about national and elegant costumes.

“We will teach our queens how to be articulate, intelligent and compassionate.

“They must be aware of the world’s diplomacy and be ambassadors of peace and they are to respect cultural differences as well,” adding that in the competition, the costumes are to display pride and elegance of Malaysia’s beauty and multi-cultures.

Mrs/Miss Plus World's previous gala night in the USA. — Photo courtesy of Media Path Ent

Only 26 contestants will be shortlisted for the final round at Sunway Putra Hotel on December 19 and the winner will represent Malaysia in the Miss/Mrs Plus World Pageant International grand finals in the United States next year.

This is the first time Malaysia will be taking part in the international pageant as well as Ziinine first time being selected as the first National Director of Plus World to organise a national pageant in Malaysia.

“Under our leadership we know that Malaysia will be acknowledged as a force to be reckoned with in the plus size pageant industry,” said multi award-winning pageant coach, Constance W. Zehner.

