Carlsberg Malaysia launches limited-edition ‘Champions’ packaging to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League victory

As an extraordinary tribute to the new champions of England, Carlsberg Malaysia is launching a limited-edition ‘Champions’ packaging across all its Carlsberg Danish Pilsner cans and bottles. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — This year marks an important milestone for the Liverpool Football Club after lifting its first Premier League trophy since 1992.

To celebrate the club’s historic win, Carlsberg Malaysia has launched a limited-edition ‘Champions’ packaging across all of its Carlsberg Danish Pilsner cans and bottles.

Carlsberg Malaysia will also be switching its iconic green colour to red in the club colours of Liverpool FC.

Its unique packaging also features Liverpool FC’s crest, name and 13 personal signatures of manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson, vice-captain James Milner and players such as Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino.

Carlsberg Smooth Draught will also be packed with colours such as red, white and silver to complement the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Champions packaging set.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said that the company has been going all out to paint the town red with the limited run of red Carlsberg cans and bottles.

“We did this especially to celebrate Liverpool’s iconic Premier League win and also because our partnership with Liverpool began way back in 1992.

“Just like our global heritage, the passion evident in Anfield echoes the loyalty of our fans and our supporters who have supported our winning drive,” he said.

“Nearly 30 years on, we can raise a glass to fans, our consumers, trade partners, supporters, and the newly crowned Premier League champions. You’ll never walk alone.”

Carlsberg Malaysia is offering an additional 100 Red Champions Kits, a virtual Red Keg consumers can purchase for RM500 that comes with two limited-edition Liverpool FC Carlsberg glasses and 100 Carlsberg beers. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

The company will also offer an additional 100 Red Champions Kits — a virtual Red keg that consumers can purchase for RM500 that comes with two limited-edition Liverpool FC Carlsberg glasses and 100 Carlsberg beers.

The limited-edition packaging for Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught will be available in 320ml and 500ml cans, as well as in both small and large bottles that will be released by August.

For more details, visit the Carlsberg MY Facebook page at or Carlsberg’s official website.