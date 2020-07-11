Mariah Carey to publish her debut memoir in September

Mariah Carey will release her debut memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’ on September 29. — Picture courtesy of Mariah Carey and Andy Cohen Books

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — The music icon announced that she added the finishing touches to her debut autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, earlier this week.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will arrive in bookstores on September 29 via Andy Cohen Books, an imprint at Henry Holt & Company.

Audible will also release an accompanying audiobook performed by Carey, in which the award-winning singer will weave anecdotes about her “inspiring journey of survival and resilience” with musical moments.

For her first foray in literature, Carey has collaborated with American writer, editor and activist Michaela Angela Davis.

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit,” Carey said in an open letter on her social media.

While her rags-to-riches backstory is well documented, the vocalist noted it was “impossible to communicate the complexities and depths” of her life and experiences in the countless interviews she has given over the years.

“Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side,” she added.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is coming in a year that marks the 30th anniversary of the singer’s multi-platinum self-titled album.

The full-length notably features the No.1 hits Vision of Love, Love Takes Time, Someday and I Don’t Wanna Cry.

While The Meaning of Mariah Carey is already available for pre-order, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee announced “additional surprises and rarities” are expected to follow in the coming months. — AFP-Relaxnews