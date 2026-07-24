MARANG, July 24 — The concepts of “Malay supremacy” (Ketuanan Melayu) and “Islamic supremacy” (Ketuanan Islam) will not trigger an ideological clash in the political cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Instead, PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed the two visions can be seamlessly integrated.

Speaking after a Duha lecture at Rusila Mosque on Friday, Abdul Hadi argued that the fundamental principles of Malay identity and Islam are complementary and inseparable, Sinar Harian reported.

“God willing, they can be united. As I have said, Malays and Islam cannot be separated,” he said.

He noted that in the Malaysian context, the terms “Malay” and “Islam” are almost synonymous, observing that converts to Islam are often seen as having “become Malay,” while a Malay who apostatises is no longer regarded as such.

This stance comes as a response to concerns that the nationalist focus of Umno and the Islamic struggle of PAS might collide.

Abdul Hadi explained that while their starting points differ, both parties share the same fundamental principles, and any differences in approach can be resolved through common agreement.

Turning to the Negeri Sembilan election, Abdul Hadi called for a consolidated vote in favour of Malay-Muslim candidates from both PN and BN. He also extended this support to non-Muslim candidates from component parties such as MCA and MIC, provided they are not extremists.

“We want to ensure that the Malays and Muslims lead once again,” he said. He reassured non-Muslims that they need not fear this leadership, as Islam is a religion where politics is inextricably linked to faith, involving considerations of sin and divine reward.

Abdul Hadi then urged voters to repudiate factions that openly oppose Islamic law, specifically targeting Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the DAP. He also called for the rejection of Malays who he claims have lost their religious spirit and national consciousness.

“Therefore, we should choose Muslim candidates, whether from PAS, Umno, or Bersatu within Perikatan Nasional, and choose non-Muslim candidates from MCA or MIC who are not extremists,” he asserted.