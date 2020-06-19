Sarawakian man tries walking from Selayang to KLIA to catch flight after running out of money

The Sarawakian man arrived at KLIA for his 5pm flight back to Sarawak thanks to the help of Kuan and his team. — Picture via Facebook/ Kuan Chee Heng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A Sarawakian man attempted to walk the distance of more than 80km, from Selayang to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to catch a flight home.

Having run out of money, he set out on foot, determined to make the journey to return home since the factory he worked at has been closed for three months.

“But after walking for two hours, he was still at Jalan Kuching. That's when the call came in asking me to help,” wrote Kuan Chee Heng on Facebook yesterday at 1.52pm..

Kuan, popularly known as “Uncle Kentang” and for his philanthropic works, had received a message from the man's sister seeking help for her brother — which he and his team of Good Samaritans immediately responded to.

_AGI _IDUP_ AGI_ NGELABAN. SUMPAH ANAK JATI SARAWAK... BERJALAN KAKI DARI SELAYANG KE KLIA... DASYAT.... Anak muda... Posted by Kuan Chee Heng on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

“According to Google Maps, he would need to walk for 16 hours to reach KLIA,” he said, adding that the man's flight was at 5pm yesterday.

“Upon reaching the airport, we also gave him RM200 for his expenses upon arriving at Sarawak.”

In his latest update on Facebook, Kuan said he received a message from the man's sister that her brother had safely arrived at Sarawak.

HOORAY... ANAK SARAWAK SUDAH SAMPAI RUMAH... thanks semua nya happy... Posted by Kuan Chee Heng on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Naturally, internet users were all praise for Kuan and his efforts.

With his own initiative in the “Kentang Fund,” Kuan not only donates food, beverages and clothing — he has also set up an elderly transit home for Puchong residents, provided free ambulance service for those who cannot afford it, procuring hearses (van jenazah) for communities in need and raised funds for a senior citizen care centre.