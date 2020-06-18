AirAsia partners with local hotels to offer flight-hotel combo

AirAsia will offer hassle-free, best price guaranteed deals in partnership with local hotels. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — AirAsia has partnered with local hotels to offer hassle-free, best price guaranteed deals with bigger savings on SNAP, its flight+hotel combo booking platform.

In a statement, the budget airline said SNAP leverages AirAsia’s extensive network of over 160 destinations, with many being unique and exclusive routes, to provide the best price for flights, while working directly with hotel partners to offer best value room deals.

“This brings direct benefits to consumers with greater convenience, bigger savings and value-for-money packages, further accelerating the recovery of domestic tourism,” it said.

At the same time, it said hotel partners could also tap into the resources of AirAsia’s robust ecosystem, which include high visitor traffic on airasia.com, a significant traveller database, multiple points of sale, as well as destination-focused marketing campaigns complemented by creative strategies built on the airline’s vast experience in the travel industry.

The hotels that are available as part of the SNAP sales campaign ranges between three and five stars property, including The Chow Kit–An Ormond Hotel, MoMo's Kuala Lumpur, Tune Hotels, Lexis Port Dickson, Vouk Hotel Suites and more. — Bernama