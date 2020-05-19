Celebrating Aidilfitri in the new normal is the theme for Hari Raya commercials this year (VIDEO)

Celebrating Aidilfitri in the new normal is the general theme of most commercials this year. —Screenshot courtesy of Youtube/TENAGAofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 – This year’s Aidilfitri will be unique, as celebrations will have to be kept at a bare minimum due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has not dampened the Hari Raya spirit however as the season’s commercials take on the theme of adjusting and celebrating in the new normal.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s effort continues with their EpikFantastik family series in this year’s ad, giving viewers a glimpse of how each family member prepares for this year’s Aidilfitri while under the Movement Control Order while focusing on the importance of being grateful.

Meanwhile, food manufacturer Adabi’s take on the celebrations, playing on the twist of a family being apart but celebrating together with the theme of, “Togetherness must not be forgotten”.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad meanwhile compiled a visual journal of the Covid-19 pandemic, turning it into a heartfelt slideshow.

By using a mellow version of Saloma’s anthemic Selamat Hari Raya as the background music, the ad takes viewers on a visual journey of the outbreak and how it has led to the new normal - with a special show of appreciation for frontliners.

A noteworthy Aidilfitri ad for this year comes from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

Taking on a digital approach, the USIM ‘Raya Online’ ad shone the spotlight on the wonders of technologies by highlighting online shopping, online group meetings among family and the use of social media during Aidilfitri.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier announced that Malaysians would not be allowed to travel back to their hometowns, and while restrictions for travelling during the festive season within the same state have been eased, a maximum of only 20 people are allowed in the same place at the same time.