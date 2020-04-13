Malaysian Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi by reciting live-stream prayers, having home-cooked meals amid Covid-19 crisis

The Sikh communities in the country are ushering in the new year in their respective homes amid the Covid-19 crisis. — Picture courtesy of Darshan Singh

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — Malaysian Sikhs took to celebrating Vaisakhi this year without the usual grand celebrations due to the Covid-19 movement control order.

Vaisakhi, is a traditional festival celebrated by the Sikhs to commemorate the inauguration of the Khalsa (a term used for the Sikhs who have been initiated or baptised) that is celebrated annually either on April 13 or 14.

The celebration takes place over a three-day period with the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book) at gurdwaras.

Meals are also served during the three days. They also replace the gurdwara flag with a new one.

Instead of following this normal ritual, the Sikhs are celebrating this year’s auspicious occasion with their immediate family members at home.

Retired teacher Datin Ranjeet Kaur said her family watched the Facebook online stream of the Akhand Paath prayers today, which is a reading of the Sikh’s holy book, Guru Granth Sahib.

“The prayers usually take three days — from today till Wednesday — and for the three days, we would indulge in vegetarian meals followed by eating sweet delicacy, degh made at home.”

Datin Ranjeet Kaur and her family after the morning Vaisakhi prayers in the Melaka Gurdwara last year. — Picture courtesy of Ranjeet Kaur

According to her, she missed the vibrant celebration of Vaisakhi as the community would usually have activities such as poem recitation competitions, games and a grand meal on that day after praying together as a community.

Darshan Singh, on the other hand, celebrated Vaisakhi today at the comfort of his home with his family and followed the online Akhand Path prayers.

“We recited the live streaming Akhand Paath prayers at about 10am before breaking for lunch where we had a home-cooked vegetarian meal.”

While Darshan Singh misses ushering in the new year with the community, he is grateful to have his family with him this year for Vaisakhi. — Picture courtesy of Darshan Singh

He said that although he was sad to not celebrate with the community, he was thankful that he was able to spend time with his family and become closer to them throughout this movement control order (MCO).

“My family and I are also glad that we were able to have this celebration at home among our close-knit family members.

“This MCO has also taught me the importance of family institutions and forging strong relationships with them.”

Guru Ka Langar is a vegetarian meal made by Darshan and his family today on the first day of Vaisakhi. — Picture courtesy of Darshan Singh

Melinder Kaur and her family would usually celebrate Vaisakhi by attending the morning prayers followed by the raising-of-the-flag ceremony or known as Nishan Sahib Selami every year during Vaisakhi.

Relatives would then gather at a home after the prayers at the gurdwara before having a grand feast together.

This year however, she was also reciting the prayers at home with her family members and missed the grand celebration when everyone was at her home.