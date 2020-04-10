Wanting to do good, youth delivers goods during MCO for as low as 10 sen (or whatever you can afford)

Delivery rider Muhammad Akmal Syukri Fadilah does not have money to assist the people during movement control order. Instead, he offers his services to help the community. ― Picture courtesy of Muhammad Akmal Syukri Fadilah

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― Delivery rider Muhammad Akmal Syukri Fadilah does not have the means to help the people monetary wise during the movement control order (MCO).

Instead, the 23-year-old contributes by offering his services to help the people.

The service, however, comes with a twist. He leaves it to his customers to determine how much they should pay for his services.

“I accept even if it’s 10 sen,” he told Malay Mail.

Despite the outrageously low 10 sen offer, Akmal Syukri said he still had customers who did not pay.

“But I do not mind as I have customers who actually paid me more.”

Due to logistic issues, Akmal Syukri can only offer his services around the Shah Alam area for now.

“Since uploading my offer on Twitter and Instagram on April 5, I received orders from areas outside of Shah Alam but I have to politely decline.”

“I can only assist them if I do not receive orders from Shah Alam on that day,” he said, adding that to date, he had received over 30 orders under his 10 sen delivery charges offer.

Tolong sebarkan guys, upah seikhlas hati , walaupun 10 sen saya tetap menerima, I dont have a lot money to help another people but I have motorcycle to help people in need. TQ guys pic.twitter.com/JL4nHAkqwk — Akmal Syukri (@Akmal_Syukri) April 5, 2020

Asked how his customers pay for their items, Akmal Syukri said he gave them the option of either crediting the money into his bank account or pay when the items are delivered.

On his family's take about him being willing to accept 10 sen, Akmal Syukri said they were very happy.

“At least I am remembered for doing something good for the community,” he added.

Those living in Shah Alam and need Akmal Syukri's services can contact him at 011-3666 3632.