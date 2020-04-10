Local council Perbadanan Putrajaya releases Covid-19 PSA song using Gardenia’s tune urging Malaysians to stay home (VIDEO)

Music band, PRECINCTNOTES has released a catchy PSA song urging Malaysians to stay at home. Picture courtesy of PRECINCTNOTES

PETALING JAYA, April 10 – The in-house band of local council Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj) has released a public service announcement song (PSA) urging Malaysians to stay at home amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The musical PSA that was released two days ago on social media is based on the catchy jingle by the Gardenia bread brand with its own unique lyrics.

PPj’s cultural and arts officer Farid Jamaludin told Malay Mail that he told the band, PRECINCTNOTES to come up with something related to Malaysians staying and working at home amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Band leader, Syahrizan Selamat then assembled the musicians together and created the lyrics of the song.

“Because of the movement control order (MCO), we were not allowed to meet together as a band.

“Hence, we recorded ourselves playing our instruments in our respective homes before we merged our parts together on video.”

Farid also said that the entire process of recording the song to editing took almost three days before it was released on social media.

Among the advice embedded in the song include urging Malaysians to wash their hands to maintain good hygiene habits, and staying at home as instructed by medical frontliners.

“By having this song on social media, we hope Malaysians obey the government’s directive which is to stay at home so that we can all curb the spread of Covid-19.”