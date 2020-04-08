Miss England returns from charity trips overseas to work as doctor amid Covid-19 crisis

Bhasha Mukherjee who won the Miss England title in 2019 has joined the NHS workforce to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture via Instagram/bhasha05

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — United Kingdom-based doctor, Bhasha Mukherjee who won the Miss England title in 2019 has returned to work as a National Health Service (NHS) doctor amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Mukherjee took a break from her medical profession to work for various charities overseas as part of her humanitarian effort.

The junior doctor, however, said that she didn’t feel right wearing her Miss England crown while all her colleagues were risking their lives treating Covid-19 patients at home, as reported by People.

“When you are performing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready and look pretty.

“I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.”

She also told CNN that prior to returning to the UK, she had been in India for a few weeks and was receiving messages from her colleagues in Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England explaining how difficult the situation is for them.

The 24-year-old was also featured in a video by the official Miss and Mr England Competition Instagram page on March 25 where she is donned in a medical suit together with other health care frontliners.

The video was captioned, “Hoping to get back from India to return to work for the NHS as soon as possible.”

She holds a degree in medical sciences and another one in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 6,159 lives in the UK while 213, 181 people in the country have been tested positive for the virus.