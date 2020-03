Kazakh bodybuilder, actor calls off wedding to sex doll due to Covid-19 pandemic (VIDEO)

Yuri Tolochko with his silicon companion, Margo, who plan to tie the knot after the Covid-19 crisis. — Picture via Instagram/yurii_tolochko

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A Kazakh bodybuilder and actor who was set to tie the knot with his life-like sex doll this month had to postpone his plans due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Yuri Tolochko took to Instagram to inform his fans that he has decided to postpone his wedding to his silicon companion, Margo, due to self-isolation.

He also assured that he plans to make the event bigger and better once the health crisis is over.

“Dear friends, our wedding has been postponed due to self-isolation.

“As soon as the mandatory quarantine is lifted, we will plan the wedding within a few days,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to the local media, Tolochko has been in a relationship with Margo for eleven months, with regular snaps of the pair appearing on his Instagram account.

The strongman has been planning the big day since last December.

When the pair is officially united, Yuri hopes to purchase a family home to live with his doll.

It was reported that he is currently searching for properties in the Kazakh cities of Almaty or Nur-Sultan.